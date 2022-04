This Black-Women-Owned Hair Brand Is An Instant Add-To-Cart

Don't be fooled by the playful, 90's hip-hop-centric product names — The Doux is serious when it comes to hair care . We've said it once , and we'll say it again: This Black-women-owned , award-winning beauty brand provides the masses with luxe coily-friendly hair essentials on the daily at mystifyingly affordable prices. I was lucky enough to attend a lovely virtual presentation by CEO and founder Maya Smith and got all the deets on what makes the brand tick. Prepare for some thoughtful product recs, customer reviews, and new launches, and stock up on a few of Smith's signature “SUCKA FREE” formulas without even opening a single new tab, below.