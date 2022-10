Think of the 'C-shaped' haircut as a modern way to ask for face-framing layers. You don't need to layer the hair all the way around — the pieces around the front are the most important. The layers will cup the face in a 'C' arc, hugging the jawline and creating dimension to the mid-lengths and ends of the hair. It gives the hair a soft and bouncy look, whether you wear it down or pulled up and back.