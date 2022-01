I Ditched Alcohol For A Month & Here’s What It Did To My Skin, Hair & Nails

When I drink regularly I notice that my hyperpigmentation worsens, my dark circles become more prominent, blemishes look angrier and I appear less fresh-faced. Could ditching alcohol entirely really help? "A reduction in moderate alcohol intake could improve dark circles and blemishes," explains Dr Wedgeworth, and it's all to do with the anatomy of the skin. "Skin around the eye area is very thin, making it susceptible to changes in hydration status and sleep disturbance. Alcohol can be pro-inflammatory and has a high sugar content, which means that it may flare up blemishes and acne. Giving up alcohol may improve both of these things fairly quickly." I wondered if four weeks sans alcohol would be enough for me to see results but Marie was positive and encouraged me to eat healthy foods to aid any progress. Marie said that my body would benefit tenfold when sober, too. She mentioned that I may have more energy and get better sleep, both of which can benefit skin in the long run.