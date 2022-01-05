I Ditched Alcohol For A Month & Here’s What It Did To My Skin, Hair & Nails

The biggest benefit, then, was to my skin – and it's enough to make me want to change my alcohol intake in the long term. If you suffer with redness, breakouts, puffiness or from a dull complexion like me, it seems skin loves sobriety. I asked Dr Wedgeworth if it's essential to be alcohol-free forever to continue seeing results. Is there a middle ground between 'on it' and 'sipping tap water'? "Ultimately, alcohol doesn't have any health benefits or positive effects on the skin," she said. "Whether low-moderate alcohol consumption causes long-term damage to the skin is not clear. However, if you want to optimise skin health, minimise alcohol consumption." Marie concurred: "A little bit of what you fancy does you good but moderation is key, so not drinking every night and not bingeing." In general, Marie suggests staying off alcohol for four to six weeks, three times a year if you're interested in the effects on your skin and body, and supporting your diet with a liver supplement.