The Best (& Worst) Wine-In-A-Tin For Your Park Drinking

There's been an evolution in alcoholic canned drinks in recent years: from spirits and mixers to the American export hard seltzer, no longer are British summer drinks limited to lager and...lager. Among those offerings, another beverage has been slowly climbing the ranks to become the unexpected drink of 2021: canned wine.
At first glance, canned wine feels like a harder sell than other alcoholic tinnies – ideologically, something feels off about drinking a non-carbonated beverage from a can. And when wine can really range from delicious to foul, it's a big bet on whether your can of choice will actually be enjoyable. Plus, how do you know if it will have that metallic can taste or not?
With all that in mind, we decided to test a range of wine in cans that we found on the market. From dry rosés to surprisingly delicious reds (you read that right), this is our pick of tinned wines worth reaching for.