Pores are tricky enough during your teenage years and if you have large ones , I understand that a lot of the advice to simply blot and powder must be infuriating – the same way being told by someone with Cara Delevingne-esque brows to use a gel to "bulk up the hairs" when you have basically no eyebrows in the first place makes your blood boil. I asked consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall to explain exactly how pores shape-shift over time, and what in particular to look for. After all, children never have visible pores, so is it just puberty that makes them pop up? "Your pore size is largely determined by genetics, but pores don’t usually become visible until adolescence, as it’s often hormones that drive the skin to produce more oil and in turn, clog the pores," confirmed Dr Hextall. "Dead skin and oil build-up can make the pores far more apparent by stretching them somewhat."