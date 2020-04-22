Stanley Tucci’s Negroni Tutorial Is A Lesson On Enjoying The Little Things

The rich really do lead different lives, self-isolating in big houses with pools, backyards, and some kind of tennis or basketball court. But Stanley Tucci is easily among the most lovable rich people. The actor went viral on Twitter for some grade-A quarantine content and there's not one saccharine mention of "these hard times" and no assumption on how "we're all in this together." And definitely no John Lennon covers. What Stanley Tucci shared with the internet last night was a stunning display of how to get the most joy out of the little things.
In this new age of at-home everything, we're learning to cope by leaning into every little pleasure and embracing our inner domestic goddess. And Tucci, a known martini-lover, shared a video of himself preparing a negroni for the blossoming home-bartender in you.
Things we learned about negroni-making from Tucci's video: Start with a double shot of gin (or vodka if you don't like gin, but try to at least "lace it with gin" to balance out the flavours). Then comes the shot of sweet vermouth, find the good stuff, "you don't want to use Martini… you know that brand, Martini. It's not good." Then a single shot of Campari, "made in Milan," he adds. After you shake it, you can serve it in whichever glass you like, but Tucci uses a "coup," the wide glasses often seen in 1920s champagne towers. Don't worry, we felt what you felt when he joked about buying pre-sliced oranges.
I knew everyone that was thirsty for Tucci but I didn’t know y’all were this *thirsty*— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020
Things we learned about Tucci from the viral footage: This ultra-versatile actor has the look of a suave maths teacher with a bicep like a boulder. The way he cracks his jigger against the edge of his cocktail shaker makes clear that he has no intention of letting a single drop go to waste. And from his wry smile, he seems to enjoy making cocktails for others (especially his wife, Felicity Blunt, whom he met through Devil Wears Prada co-star and now sister-in-law, Emily Blunt) as much as he likes drinking them himself.
So focus on the simple pleasures: whether it's a perfect cocktail or the beautiful Twitter community whose Tucci-thirst has been recently reignited.
