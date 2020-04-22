Stanley Tucci’s Negroni Tutorial Is A Lesson On Enjoying The Little Things

Things we learned about negroni-making from Tucci's video: Start with a double shot of gin (or vodka if you don't like gin, but try to at least "lace it with gin" to balance out the flavours). Then comes the shot of sweet vermouth, find the good stuff, "you don't want to use Martini… you know that brand, Martini. It's not good." Then a single shot of Campari, "made in Milan," he adds. After you shake it, you can serve it in whichever glass you like, but Tucci uses a "coup," the wide glasses often seen in 1920s champagne towers. Don't worry, we felt what you felt when he joked about buying pre-sliced oranges.