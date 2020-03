3 Things Quarantined Celebs Should Do To Avoid Being The Worst

The video was spearheaded by Wonder Woman herself, actress Gal Gadot, who posted it on Instagram with the caption, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together.” A-listers Natalie Portman, Kristin Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell and more warble into their phones from wherever they’re self-isolating — their backdrops are their beautiful homes and lush backyards. Aside from the video being three of the most cringe-inducing minutes I have ever had to endure, there is something especially tone-deaf about rich people singing about how “we’re all in this together” while others are worried about making rent and mortgage payments after coronavirus has devastated their finances , cost them their jobs, or forced them to close their businesses It was inevitable: Celebrities have officially lost their wifi privileges.