How’s Tom Hanks Doing In Isolation? He Tells Us Everything We Need To Know Without Saying A Word

Hedy Phillips
Photo: V E Anderson/WireImage.
Amid the severity of the coronavirus pandemic across the world, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, who were both diagnosed with the virus and are weathering the storm the best they can. The two actors, who are currently in Australia, are among the many people quarantined but have remained active on social media to make sure everyone knows they’re hanging in there. We expect nothing less of one of Hollywood’s favourite couples.
Hanks, ever the bright and shining star that he is, shared a photo on Twitter on March 15 thanking his “helpers” during his time in quarantine — including a stuffed kangaroo and some Vegemite on toast. If Hanks thanking stuffed animals doesn’t scream Mr. Rogers and put a little smile on your face, then we don’t know what would.
And if that wasn’t convincing enough that Hanks is still one of the greatest humans, New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner tweeted on March 15 that she reached out to him to check on him. She said he “didn't want to talk on the record because he's wary of spreading misinformation or false hope or dread,” which is incredibly responsible and the most Tom Hanks response ever. Instead, Brodesser-Akner shared her interview with Hanks from late last year, which you can listen to on NYT’s The Daily podcast. 
And after multiple people asked her on Twitter how he’s doing, she replied, “He didn't want to talk! He talked about my book instead. Because he's Tom Hanks!” Even with coronavirus running rampant and keeping him in quarantine, Hanks remains a caring and lovely person. 
Wilson is keeping the fun, too, asking her Twitter followers to send her song recommendations for a quarantine-friendly playlist that she then turned into Rita Wilson’s Quarantunes. Quarantunes! We’re relieved to see that she and Hanks are handling this so well.
Not long after Hanks announced on Instagram that he and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19, two of their children, Chet and Colin, shared updates of their own that their parents were handling the diagnosis the best they could and were staying positive. It’s Tom Hanks, though, so are we really surprised that he’s remaining upbeat and handling this like it’s no big thing? We can just imagine Hanks and Wilson hunkered down in Australia jamming to her Quarantunes while they kick coronavirus to the curb. And we’re also hoping Hanks’ stuffed kangaroo helper is doing his job and nursing these two back to health!
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
