Death Threats & £2 Ponytails: What The Fake Hair Trade Is Hiding

His dream was to create the Alibaba of Vietnam — one with a mission to give back by building schools in rural regions — so he started working in direct-to-consumer sales on Amazon. Then he stumbled upon the hair industry and knew it was a niche he couldn’t ignore: No matter how poor the women or children, most could grow and sell their hair every few years. He tells stories of seeing poor children with short hair selling gum or candy on the streets, knowing that he could have empowered them if he had been the one to cut their hair. "I thought, that could have been me," he says, noting that his parents’ move to the States before he was born was a life-changing opportunity few get.