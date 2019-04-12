Proof You Can Rock Festival-Ready Hairstyles Anywhere

Between crimped high ponytails, intricate fishtail braids, and multicolored glitter parts, there's no denying that festival hairstyles are the definition of fun. But who's to say you have to actually go to a festival in order to wear them? In her latest lifestyle video challenge, R29's Lucie Fink brings all the festival vibes to her everyday life by trying out five days of different concert-ready hairstyles. With the help of Pantene's Festival Kit, she rocks everything from a bejeweled low bun at a dance workout class to a sky-high glitter ponytail at live music show. Watch how it all goes down — and pick up some hairstyling inspo for yourself — just above.
