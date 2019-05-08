18 Times Celebrities Made The Ponytail Cool For Summer

Blame Gretchen Wieners' circa-2004 mandate, but for a long time, we treated wearing a ponytail like sporting our favorite pair of ratty sweatpants in public: lazy, low-effort, and only to be done once a week max. But, much like the Plastics' other style guidelines of only wearing jeans on Fridays and never rocking a tank top two days in a row, Gretchen's unflattering opinion of the humble ponytail was sorely misguided — and Hollywood's biggest stars are here to prove it.
From Gabrielle Union and Bella Hadid to Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen, our favorite celebrities are showing the world that ponytails are a worthy part of any hairstyle repertoire. Whether they're low and full of volume, or perched high and straight, the simple updos are dominating red carpets everywhere lately, and it's impossible not to notice... and to want to copy them all.
Before we do, we asked pro hairstylists Adir Abergel, creative director of Virtue and go-to guy for stars like Saoirse Ronan and Emilia Clarke, and Glen Coco Oropeza , whose clients include Teigen and Diane Guerrero, for all the ponytail tips we need to know for summer. Ahead, their answers, and the very best red-carpet inspo to go along with them. Forget wearing ponytails once a week — how does every damn day sound?