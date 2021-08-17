3 Transitional Hairstyle Trends For Late Summer & Early Fall

Sometimes, you think you need a haircut, but you really just want a new hairstyle. You don't actually want bangs — you just want your hair to look different, maybe more interesting than it does at this very moment.
So, it's worth first digging into your box of headbands and scrunchies, thinking beyond your routine claw-clip bun. The creative options are endless, but there are three particular hairstyles that are popping up everywhere this August.
Ahead, scroll through to check them out. Try out pigtail braids, or restyle that padded headband you forgot about. Wear your favorite style now, and straight through the season's final heatwave. You'll look chic and spare yourself potential post-chop regrets.