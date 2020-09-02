3 Major Back-To-School Hairstyle Trends That Look Even Better On Zoom

Even if it's been more than a decade since the last time you carried a book bag, you're probably following the news about how schools in your area will be opening this fall amid COVID-19. In the interest of safety, many administrators have adopted a 100% virtual schedule, a hybrid teaching model, or something in between.
Given the general uncertainty of it all, the fall hair trends that feel most relevant for the back-to-school season (whatever that means) have one thing in common: versatility. Ahead, you'll find a few must-keep-by-your-laptop accessories, a fresh take on French braids — perfect for whether you're doing your hair for a Zoom lecture, an outdoor seminar, or a FaceTime check-in with mom — and more.