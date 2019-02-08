Katy Perry Is Unrecognizable On The Cover Of Paper Magazine

Change your look early and often — it’s a proven pop star strategy ignited by Madonna and carried out by Katy Perry on her road to superstardom. But somehow, even after cycling through what seems like every hair color of the rainbow, Perry is still finding ways to reinvent her look — even if it means bleaching out her eyebrows.
The singer, who appeared on the cover of Paper magazine this morning, was completely unrecognizable with newly blonde arches. It's a tiny change that makes a big difference, especially when paired with exaggerated brown smoky eyes and a series of dramatic black and blonde wigs.
But Perry’s look isn’t the only evolution exposed in the Paper feature. The article also touches on what she’s learned from her more questionable beauty transformations, many of which rang of cultural appropriation, including dressing up as a geisha for the 2013 AMAs and wearing cornrows in her "This Is How We Do," music video. "I won't ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand, but I can educate myself, and that's what I'm trying to do along the way," she said to activist and author DeRay Mckesson on a 2017 episode of Pod Save The People, which was reprinted in the Paper piece.
In the cover story, Perry also speaks to the progression of her personal style. Of her ultra-short pixie, she told the magazine, “Changing my hair definitely was the biggest physical transformation I have experienced as a woman. When you don't have long hair, you really can't hide behind it. Everything is exposed." We'd say the same for bleached brows.
