Katy Perry Is Unrecognizable On The Cover Of Paper Magazine

But Perry’s look isn’t the only evolution exposed in the Paper feature. The article also touches on what she’s learned from her more questionable beauty transformations, many of which rang of cultural appropriation, including dressing up as a geisha for the 2013 AMAs and wearing cornrows in her " This Is How We Do ," music video. "I won't ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand, but I can educate myself, and that's what I'm trying to do along the way," she said to activist and author DeRay Mckesson on a 2017 episode of Pod Save The People, which was reprinted in the Paper piece.