NYX Brow Glue, You’ll Always Be Famous (According To My Sculpted Eyebrows)

Quite frankly, I don't think I've ever worn make up for 16 hours straight, so I can't back up that claim. But, I can attest to an impressive 7-hour-long hold...especially if you don't touch your face. For the first five hours or so, I might as well have injected my eyebrows with Botox. Those things did not move — whether I was running for the bus, laughing with co-workers at the office, or subconsciously scrunching them at my computer every once in awhile. But, around hour seven — while they were definitely still in place — I could shift the hair around with a light finger swipe if I wanted to, and unfortunately, one day I did. My skin does, however, run oily and I'm prone to sweat no matter the weather. But, remember the purse-perfect size? I reapplied with ease. It didn't smudge my brow pencil strokes or clump up any foundation either.