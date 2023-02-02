This Brow Tint Is Like A Lip Stain For Eyebrows

Eyebrows, and their shape, will forever change with the tides of trends. If you’ve rocked the over-tweezed ‘90s craze and then the precise and sculpted contour and then the natural, brushed-up look, your brows have likely gone through several transformations. And if you fell victim to overplucking, they may have not returned to their natural state. For those with thinning brows or those who simply want to achieve a fuller-looking set, there are many options to achieve that.
The current — and hopefully lasting — trend is set on natural, full-looking brows (with the help of clear eyebrow gel, individually drawn “hairs,” microblading, and more). Grande Cosmetics, which you likely know from its TikTok-famous eyelash-enhancing serum, has released a new product to achieve thicker-looking eyebrows. And its goal is to make the look last beyond any fleeting fad.
The popular lash and brow serum brand created the GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum, which is available at Ulta. The new release is a combination of Grande Cosmetics’ already existing eyebrow-enhancing serum and a tinted gel. It features castor oil for moisturizing, beetroot extract for hair growth, and vitamin E, which contains essential nutrients for hair. Available in four shades (Light, Medium, Auburn, and Dark), this eyebrow product is intended to work for a range of people, giving both instant and long-lasting results.
The two-in-one product claims to add instant color and volume to eyebrows with its smudge-proof formula that can withstand 12-hour wear. But it also promises to create darker-looking eyebrows over time to the point of being able to confidently show off makeup-free brows. The timeline to start seeing visible results is six to eight weeks of daily use, and luckily, one bottle lasts approximately eight weeks. With all of this tempting advertising, I knew I wanted to try out Grande Cosmetics’ new product. So far, I've only used it for about a week, swapping between two shades, but may continue using it long-term.
My eyebrows verge on the bushier, fluffier side with long hairs. However, they’re simultaneously sparse at the inner corners and the tails, which often requires me to fill them in for a fuller look. My routine for years has been pairing It Cosmetics’ Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil in the shade Universal Taupe with a swipe of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Clear Brow & Lash Mascara. This works for me, but given the opportunity to try a product that claims to be able to fill in and darken eyebrows over time — removing an entire step from my makeup routine — I was game.
Now I'd like to preface this with the fact that my hair is naturally chocolate brown, and I only just recently dyed it auburn. However, I didn't color my eyebrows, so I still fill them in with a brown eyebrow pencil. But with Grande Cosmetics' unique Auburn shade, I tried the redhead and brunette options.
Onto my trial runs: First, I opted for the Dark. I also want to preface this review with the fact that I most definitely should've gotten the Medium shade. The Dark is probably suited better for someone with darker brown or black hair.
I was initially shocked by how tiny the spoolie was but stayed optimistic. But following the packaging's instructions, I applied the eyebrow gel with short upward motions on my inner corner. I was squinting to see a difference but couldn't, so I kept building in the same spot to see if it would fill in the sparse area. This wasn't the best idea: It eventually started to look clumpy and messy. So on the days moving forward, I started applying the product onto the entire length of my brow before going back for touchups, which left a smoother appearance.
Overall, my eyebrows looked darker, more filled-in, and brushed-up. If you're looking for this to give a clean-cut line under your inner corner and arch, this is not for you. Instead, this offers a more natural, feathery appearance. (I actually went in with my It Cosmetics eyebrow product for some more definition)
Now, for some reason, my left eyebrow was having a bad hair day, so let me explain why I said, "Every time I applied the product." Even though I applied short brushstrokes, the gel got onto my skin above my brow without fail. And because it's a smudge-proof tint, it didn't budge. I couldn't ever fully wipe it all off because it immediately tinted my skin. But luckily, my bangs hid the mess up. So in that respect, I would compare this eyebrow gel to a lipstick stain, which has its pros and cons. It's not so good because once it's on your skin (for me, because of poor artistry), it's not coming off. But it's good because, like I said, once it's on, it's not coming off!
Yes, the eyebrow gel did withstand a 12-hour wear...and then some. I made it through one commute, an eight-hour work shift, a second commute, and a two-hour gym workout. Despite my naturally oily T-zone, the humid dome my bangs created, and added sweat, the product didn't budge, smear, or fade, which was really impressive. But I did notice that, although it's a gel formula that slicked up my hairs, my eyebrows slightly deflated throughout the day. So, I'd recommend pairing this with a clear eyebrow gel over top to reallyyy set your brows in place.
Next, I tried the Auburn shade. No, the serum didn't magically dye my eyebrows red (which it never promised to), but it did look much more natural on me, closer to how I think the Medium would've looked. I think it was really pretty and flattering. And while I did suffer the same left eyebrow stain issue, my new application method made for a much smoother appearance. Again, despite a change in shade, this product lasted well for 12-hour-plus days. Grande Cosmetics' two-in-one proved, once again, that it wouldn't smudge despite anything thrown at it.
So far, with the serum in my possession for about a week, I've tested each shade a couple of times. While I may continue using it to see the long-term effects, I don't generally fill in my eyebrows on a daily basis, so I'm not sure how practical that would be. But I do think it's a solid eyebrow product overall. So while I can't offer my verdict on the long-term results of this brow tint, I was very impressed with the instant results. Plus, Grande Cosmetics tested it on 32 individuals over the course of 16 weeks. By the end of the study, 100% of the participants felt their eyebrows were more visible and looked thicker.
So, if you're looking to try Grande Cosmetics' GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum, I can assure you that it will be a unique addition to your makeup bag, it won't budge through the longest and sweatiest of days, and it will offer you long-term benefits no matter what.
