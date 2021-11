What The Return Of Skinny Brows Means For Hairy Women Like Me

Personally, I no longer have the will (nor the patience) to try and fight my genes but as TikTok tutorials for thin brows continue to flood the app, experts think there are a handful of things you need to know — whether you consider yourself a hairy woman or not. "While I love to see creative brow looks in fashion shoots (whether it's thin brows or dyed ones), I do have concerns with the thin brow look due to the potential damage it can do to your brows," explains Yana Gushchina, cofounder of Brow Bar London . Yana says that damaging the hairs permanently was a common issue in the '90s when the thin brow look was most popular. "We would caution anyone who wants to try thin brows to be aware that when you pluck hair from the root repeatedly over time, the mechanical stress on the follicle may damage it enough so that it does not grow back, leading to sparse growth or no growth." Yana adds: "Even with the help of growth serums and dietary supplements, it can be very difficult to repair the damage caused by over-plucking."