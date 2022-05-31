The Brow Competition Winner Without Eyebrows

Since then, it's been a wild evolution: My fiancé, Wade, and I moved out to Los Angeles and things really started to change from there. I started to open up about my story online through social media, and began sharing a lot more about my experience losing my hair to alopecia. I found that a lot of other people actually had the same challenges with the condition, but so many people wear wigs and try to cover it, rather than embrace it. In 2019, I stopped working on clients, and started creating bold makeup looks on my own face, using my bald head as my canvas to spread awareness about Alopecia, and how important I feel it is to embrace any circumstances that make us 'different.' Every single part of that crazy journey led me here to where we are today!