The 24 finalists found themselves being coached by three of the biggest names in beauty: ILuvSarahii Chloe Morello and MannyMUA , through four days of arch adventures and quick-draw competition hosted by Benefit Cosmetics’s Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey , and the brand’s Director of Brand Outreach + Brand Ambassador, Maggie Ford Danielson . The goal of Brow Search is to boost and foster the next generation of aspiring makeup artists, all competing for $50,000 (approximately £39,692). The competition was real: The finalists had to make, edit, and post a ranch-inspired video, compete in an obstacle course, and do some archery, both on their brow arches and with a bow and arrow. The trip culminated in Wren’s crowning — giant, pink check and everything — and a bountiful time to celebrate. I, as a member of the press, and an uninvolved observer, may have said, "If Abby doesn’t win, I riot at dawn," but I’m not claiming I had any form of power or decision making here, just a gentle prod here and there. The brow competition winner without eyebrows: You can’t get much better than that, can you?