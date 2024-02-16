So, Does Everyone Hate The Microblading They Got In 2018?

Like most beauty services, microblading is not for everyone — but it works for some people. I spoke to a colleague who said that her entire family gets their eyebrows microbladed — mom, dad, sisters — and they have no complaints. There are circumstances where it makes sense. Barbosa mentions that microblading might be an effective way for someone to regain their eyebrow shape after losing their hair from chemotherapy treatment, for example. "I don't want to talk against permanent makeup because there are people doing beautiful work with it," adds Barbosa.