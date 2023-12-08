What Happened To Ephemeral Tattoo & Their “Disappearing” Ink?

Every single body is different so there’s always going to be some level of variability. For Sussman, at month 13, her ghost tattoo has faded quite a bit. “The exterior portion has faded more than the interior,” she explains. “It's not totally even, but you can still see the whole thing, so it doesn't look funny.” Weiner’s tattoo is 20 months (or a year and 8 months) old and is just now fading. “In the last month or so I've noticed more fading,” she explains. "It is pretty light now. The stars are really small and I think some of them are gone, but some of them are still there. I need to go back and compare it to what it looked like originally."