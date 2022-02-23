This Made-To-Fade Tattoo Sounded Sexy — So I Tried It

I have two permanent tattoos, one on the inside of each wrist. They're tiny, by design, and no one ever notices them. For this third one that's just for fun, I thought my left outer wrist, arm bone area, would be a cute placement. Though, comparatively speaking, it's a bit more visible than the others. For the design, I knew I wanted a word or a phrase in cursive script. In my Pinterest digging, I find a teeny-tiny script that read, 'C'est la vie', or such is life. I like the sentiment, accepting what comes, and it looks dainty on someone else's arm. I take a screen shot and bring it to my appointment the next morning.