The Laminated Brow Is Dead

TikTok in particular is awash with wince-inducing videos of what happens when brow lamination goes wrong . “Just as perming the hair on your head can lead to dryness and damage, brow lamination (which is a form of hair perming) could potentially damage your eyebrows in the same way,” says Baldesberger. The chance of over-processing your brow hairs, making them brittle and weak, is greater if you repeat the process too often, or any sooner than six weeks, adds Baldesberger, so it’s important to be honest with your chosen brow expert. Aside from hair damage, other common side effects of brow lamination may include swelling, redness, skin peeling and itching, says Baldesberger, especially if your brow technician hasn’t conducted a patch test at least 48 hours prior to the treatment. Baker even reports seeing chemical burns. What’s more, TikTokers report pain and discomfort post brow lamination, admitting they weren’t aware that using skincare with potent retinol and exfoliating acids can make skin around the brows much more sensitive. “Another more serious risk is eye damage,” adds Baldesberger, “and this may occur if the chemicals run into your eyes during the treatment.”