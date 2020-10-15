Ultimately, Brazilian women urge you to think beyond the stereotypes created by images in the media. "I don't think it's possible to think of model culture without considering Brazil, but the country is such a melting pot, and its people come in all shapes and sizes," Pierotti says. "There are many successful Brazilian models who are popular in the United States, but we don't all look like them or feel pressure to," Pierotti says, referring to famed Victoria's Secret models like Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio. "You can line up 10 Brazilian women, and none of us would look the same," Coelho adds. "That is what makes us beautiful as people; we are all very different."