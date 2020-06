The Way We Shop For Beauty Is Changing — & It’s About Time

But Harvin stresses that the demand for accountability shouldn't end with public response alone. "It's less about what they say and more about how they practice their business internally," she says. For that reason, Harvin was thrilled when a new initiative started making headlines two days after hers. Sharon Chuter, founder, CEO, and creative director of Uoma Beauty , launched Pull Up For Change , a challenge that calls for brands to share the exact number of Black employees currently employed at the corporate and executive levels of their business. "We put a lot of visibility in how brands are responding, and Pull Up For Change is urging [brands] to take that further," says Harvin. "It ignited the conversation of, 'Okay, great. You made a statement, but what does your team look like?'"