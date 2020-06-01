Glossier Pledges $1 Million To Combat Racial Injustice & Support The Black Community

Glossier is sending a powerful message to the beauty industry as the company commits to aiding the Black community in the wake of mass outcry and protest over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The beauty brand took to social media over the weekend to announce that it is donating a total of $1 million to organizations combating racial injustice, as well as Black-owned beauty businesses.
"We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community," reads a statement posted to Instagram. "We will be donating $500K across organizations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protestors."
The statement continues, "In an effort to make an impact within our own industry, we will be allocating an additional $500K in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses — more details to come on this initiative in June."
As one of the first beauty brands to set the standard on financial pledges, Glossier's message was met with widespread support across social media, with many applauding their initiative. "That $1million Glossier are donating to BLM & black businesses will not go unnoticed. They've gained a lifetime customer & I'm making my first purchase rn," tweeted one user, while another wrote, "This is the first major company I've seen actually giving back to our community. not a post, not a hashtag, but donating actual funds to racial justice organizations AND black-owned businesses. we love to see it @glossier."
That $1million Glossier are donating to BLM & black businesses will not go unnoticed. They’ve gained a lifetime customer & i’m making my first purchase rn.— 🇳🇬 (@Udss_) May 31, 2020
this is the first major company i’ve seen actually giving back to our community. not a post, not a hashtag, but donating actual funds to racial justice organizations AND black-owned businesses. we love to see it @glossier pic.twitter.com/oFGCTF1eCO— arianna🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@melakween) May 30, 2020
Glossier slapped down $1 million and said we don’t just talk on this side of the table and I stan!— ehis ilozobhie (@EhisIlozobhie) May 31, 2020
More beauty brands, like Biossance and Sunday Riley, are committing to getting involved on a financial level, demonstrating the impact of Glossier leading the way. Now, it's on the larger beauty conglomerates, retailers, and other brands that have the available funds to put their money where their mouth is. When you can do more, a simple design asset on Instagram is not enough. It's time for the industry — and its customers — to do better, and to support Black-owned beauty businesses now and every day.
