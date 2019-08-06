5 Skin-Care Brands To Shop If You Want To Buy Black

Since launching in 2015, Base Butter has gotten some push back for being so focused on the Black consumer, but Johnson says that's OK. "Over the years we've received feedback about being inclusive for all women. While I understand why that was being said, it just didn’t feel right," she says. "After a while, we just decided to take that stand and live in our truth." And the numbers prove that it was the right choice: 98% of the Base Butter customers are Black. The two products in the Base Butter lineup, the Body Love Cream and the Radiate Face Jelly, are meant to hydrate brown skin with ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and mango butter.