Lasers are very commonly used for body hair removal, and Dr. Lester says that many of her Black patients see her for hair removal on the cheek and neck area as well. "It's prevalent among Black women to get ingrown hairs on that area," she explains. In extreme cases, it can be used to treat hirsutism, which is when women experience male-pattern hair growth on the face, chest, and back. "That can be an inherited variant, or a result of a condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome," Dr. Lester says. Additionally, Dr. Charles assures that lasers are safe and effective for treating inflammatory acne, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, and some cases of melasma.