Melanin makes brown skin beautiful, but there's a myth that it protects us completely from sun, aging, and skin cancer. And who would tell us otherwise? Only 3% of dermatologists are Black, and we’re rarely represented in studies or skin-care ads. It’s the reason skin cancers are misdiagnosed as skin tags, scars linger for years, and routine check-ups come with a side of cultural shaming. So how do you know the right way to care for your skin? This guide is a start.