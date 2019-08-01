Melanin makes brown skin beautiful, but there's a myth that it protects us completely from sun, aging, and skin cancer. And who would tell us otherwise? Only 3% of dermatologists are Black, and we’re rarely represented in studies or skin-care ads. It’s the reason skin cancers are misdiagnosed as skin tags, scars linger for years, and routine check-ups come with a side of cultural shaming. So how do you know the right way to care for your skin? This guide is a start.
Why Aren't There More Black Dermatologists?
From misdiagnosis to mistreatment, Black women aren't receiving the care they need — and the problem starts in medical school.
by Jessica Cruel
I Didn't Know Black People Could Get Skin Cancer — Until I Got It
Michele Modestin lost her finger to melanoma, but she never hides her hand because it's one way she spreads awareness.
by Jessica Cruel
Why Hyperpigmentation Happens — & How To Handle It
Dark spots, melasma, and acne affect brown skin differently. Here, dermatologists unpack the treatments.
by Aimee Simeon
5 Skin-Care Brands To Shop If You Want To
Buy Black
These entreprenuers are building brands tailored to the highly melanated.
by Raven Baker
A Black Girl's Guide
To Lasers
It's a myth that you can't use lasers on brown skin. Dermatologists break down the dos and don'ts.
by Aimee Simeon
"Black Don't Crack" Is Stressing Me Out
The phrase is a point of pride in the Black community, but is it another way we're pressured to be perfect?
by Patia Braithwaite
So Your Derm Prescribed You Hydroquinone.
Now What?
The skin-lightening ingredient is banned from Europe to Japan, yet some American dermatologists still consider it the "gold standard" for hyperpigmentation.