Maskne Is Harder On Black & Brown Skin — Here’s Why

For those with acne-prone skin, breakouts are often only part of the equation — the residual hyperpigmentation that follows, particularly for those with Black and brown skin, can feel like a lingering reminder that you're not totally "in the clear." And while the world has mostly moved past lightening creams with concentrated bleaching properties (which can result in the discoloration of surrounding areas, not to mention potentially serious adverse long-term effects ), many are still seeking out the most effective way to reduce these darkened spots. This is especially true with today’s increased use of face masks — because, #maskne is REAL.