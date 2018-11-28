Picking out the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life isn't as simple as just throwing an eyeshadow palette in a bag — there are levels to this. Personal style, current routine, and beauty concerns are all things to take into consideration before hitting the checkout button. But above all, complexion should be top of mind — especially when you’re shopping for your friends of color.
Taking skin tone into consideration when picking out makeup may seem like a given, but it's a common oversight. When your complexion is brown, there's always a chance that the highlighter your co-worker gave you in the office Secret Santa will end up in your junk drawer (or get re-gifted) because "it didn't match." To avoid that, we rounded up some of our favorite brown-girl-friendly gifts ahead — not a chalky eyeshadow or ashy lipstick in sight.
