Uoma Beauty Founder, Sharon Chuter, On The Power Of Service

I can't ever pick just one, which is why I created 16 lipsticks inspired by all of the women who inspired me — Chaka Khan, Maya Angelou, Diana Ross. I have a real privilege as a Black woman living in 2019 to stand on the shoulders of so many strong giants that came before me. So many of these women paved the way for me to be able to do what I am doing today, and I've connected with all of them at different points in my life and career.