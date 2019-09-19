Uoma Beauty Founder, Sharon Chuter, On The Power Of Service

Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO, and creative director of Uoma Beauty, an inclusive cosmetics line inspired by and infused with Afro heritage. This summer, Chuter, who has worked in the beauty industry for over 15 years, disrupted the market by launching a 51-shade foundation range that focuses on the specific skin-care needs of each skin tone. Here's how she feels powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
I feel most powerful when I am 100% free and being my authentic, unadulterated self.
Power to me means…
To me, power means service. Whether it's serving society, humanity, or my family, it makes me feel good because I am making a positive contribution, which makes me feel proud and in control.
Advertisement
What do you do when you feel powerless?
When I feel powerless, I always try to occupy my time and improve myself productively. There was a time years ago when I was working but felt like I had too much time on my hands, so I took on an executive MBA full time. I always want to be in a position where I am being of service; I want to make sure I am not wasting the air I’m breathing.
What's your power anthem?
One day it's a Beyoncé vibe, and the next it's a Tina Turner vibe. Some days I feel more Whitney Houston. The song "Talkin' About A Revolution" by Tracey Chapman usually gets me together when I wake up in the morning. It changes and depends on what mood I'm in, so it's hard for me to pick one anthem, but the women in my Badass Icon lipstick collection is a pretty accurate reflection of my taste in music.
Who's your power icon?
I can't ever pick just one, which is why I created 16 lipsticks inspired by all of the women who inspired me — Chaka Khan, Maya Angelou, Diana Ross. I have a real privilege as a Black woman living in 2019 to stand on the shoulders of so many strong giants that came before me. So many of these women paved the way for me to be able to do what I am doing today, and I've connected with all of them at different points in my life and career.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
Heels are a must when I want to feel powerful. When you see me with the super-high heels, know I mean business. I also reach for straight pencil skirts. I love how they make me feel put together and in control of my body. And some days, I feel confident in heels, jeans, and a blazer, so it depends. On my face, lipstick usually communicates a lot about my mood. When I mean business I probably have on my Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Diana, which is a bold red, or Funmilyao, a deep purple. Those are my power shades.
Advertisement