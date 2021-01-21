“Climax” is the first Riverdale episode to get into the specifics of the Auteur and name him. The premiere picks up directly where season 4 finale “Killing Mr. Honey” left off, with Betty and Jughead in the abandoned Lodge cabin. During the 2020 cliffhanger, the couple watched a group of unknown people — who were wearing masks in the likeness of Riverdale’s main teens — seemingly stab someone to death. The film was based on a fictional short story by Jughead, which means the Auteur needed access to Jughead's computer or the ability to hack the device (Charles checks both boxes). It is hinted the video's victim is Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith), Riverdale High’s least-liked principal. “Climax” confirms Mr. Honey is still alive, leaving the identity of the supposed stabbing victim a mystery. All Betty and Jughead do know is that someone held a screening of the snuff film in the cabin.

