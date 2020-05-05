The real incidents that these tapes are reenacting prove that the town of Riverdale isn’t as “good” as it appears on the surface. It’s a recurring theme on the show, which is based on the wholesome Archie Comics and subverts them with a dark twist. One of the reasons why serial killer the Black Hood (Lochlyn Munro) went through with his murder spree was because he wanted to show that the town of Riverdale was full of sinners. He killed people who did not live up to the perfect facade.

