We already know that Mr. Honey is an authoritarian principal: He shut down the student variety show based on Hedwig and the Angry Inch because he deemed it inappropriate. Earlier in the season, he called the cops on Cheryl’s party (hmm...how did he know about that anyway, if he wasn’t watching the students carefully?) which she held after he cancelled the school dance due to the Black Hood tragedy at a dance the year prior. It seems like Mr. Honey is trying to get the students of Riverdale to behave at any cost — he even (seemingly) smashed up Reggie’s (Charles Melton) car after Reggie TPed his office.