Ronnie realizes the only way to take her daddy down forever is for the feds to catch him in the midst of many crimes. Since he secretly owns the Bonne Nuit, pinning its illegal gambling, imbibing of minors, and other sins is a perfect legal gotcha. So she has Archie challenge Hiram to a boxing match. This way, Veronica will be able to handle the fight’s betting and all other related misdeeds through the Bonnie Nuit. Then the feds will bust the club, getting Hiram on a laundry list of felonies.