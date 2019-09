The only problem is, Archie has to keep Hiram busy while the wheels of justice roll into play. Hiram is vicious in the ring. He nearly breaks Archie’s arm and possibly elbows him in the face before Red decides it should be a gloves-off match. Hiram’s brutality only gets worse. He hits Archie in directly his chest. It’s an injury that, in the Barry world, broke a man’s windpipe last week . Archie doesn’t suffer the same fate, but he is headbutted by Hiram, punched so hard his mouth guard is ejected from his face in a bloody arc, and almost hit with a killing blow before Ronnie stops her dad. “I beat you, I’m the better man,” Hiram says with delusion in his voice.