Riverdale Season 3, Episode 18 Recap: The 6 Wildest Moments Of “Jawbreaker”

Betty shows up to the new Farm headquarters — formerly the Sisters Of Quiet Mercy Nightmare Convent — to try to talk some sense into her cult programmed mother. Betty is wearing a pair of long black leather-ish gloves. Immediately, one should recognize the accessories as Crime Gloves. No one just wears gloves like that around. Not unless they have a nefarious scheme afoot. A scheme like taking your mom to a gravestone you faked, trying to convince her your dead brother really is dead, and, when that doesn’t work, chloroforming her in the car (hence, the gloves), and then handcuffing her to your sex bed in a dead nerd’s woodland bunker.