Archie wants to box. Mary wants her young son to avoid dying in a violent sport. After nearly dying to make two independent fights happen on the same day, Archie explains why he’s so desperate to box. He was never the sharpest straw in the Pop’s milkshake, and the time waste of juvie makes him feel even farther behind than he originally did. Fighting seems to be the only thing that Archie could actually succeed in. After some full-throated honestly like that, Mary ends the episode giving Archie her blessing to fight and promising to stick around while Fred is “away.”