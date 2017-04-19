AJ (along with the rest of the crew) couldn't be more psyched about it. Why? Because he gets to spend time with his favorite people in the world — no, not Nick or Brian — the fans. "The best part about these cruises is we get to be more hands on and more accessible to our fans and that it something we really pride ourselves on," he told Refinery29 over the phone from Vegas. "We love our fans to the utmost. And without our fans we wouldn’t be here for over 24 years. It is three to four days of debauchery in the middle of the ocean." And it looks bananas. "When I tell you it is crazy — it truly is," he promises.