As if it isn’t already difficult enough keeping up with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa), their myriad classmates, and their parents on Riverdale, it's not going to get any easier. The Riverdale cast is getting even bigger in season 4. Six new characters and cast members will be joining the show when it returns — and while one is technically someone returning for a bigger arc, the majority of them are brand, spankin' new.
It makes sense that the casting department had to work overtime for Riverdale season 4. Thanks to the deadly game of Gryphons and Gargoyles that spanned most of season 3, we lost a ton of characters, including Joaquin DeSantos (Rob Raco) and Dilton Doiley (Major Curda). Betty’s dad, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), was also killed in all the ruckus. And to make matters even tougher for fans to handle, Riverdale's season 4 premiere will be all about saying goodbye to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) for good. Perry tragically passed away earlier this year as the result of a stroke.
Now, Riverdale is getting a handful of new — including someone who knew Perry quite well. This lot includes family members for a few of the main cast, and a few ancillary cohorts. Here’s everything you need to know about the new cast members joining Riverdale season 4.