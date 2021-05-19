Please get ready for KJ Apa the Papa. On May 19, Riverdale star KJ Apa announced that he is expecting his first child with French model Clara Berry. The duo shared the news in different Instagram posts; Apa, 23, went with a casual and dark candid photo of him sitting on the couch alongside Berry, 27, with her stomach exposed. Meanwhile Berry posted a solo shot, tagging Apa's IG account on her stomach. She captioned the photo with a cheeky man emoji and skillet emoji. Something is cooking indeed!
The couple have been attached since before the quarantine, first sparking dating rumors in February 2020. Like many couples, they spent a majority of their time isolated together. Apa worked on his (nude) photography featuring his girlfriend, while Berry hung out with a lot of dogs. It appears that the two are currently living in Vancouver, Canada, where Apa is filming the fifth season of Riverdale.
Apa isn’t the first of the Riverdale family to start their own. His co-star Vanessa Morgan gave birth her first child, a son named River, in early 2021. Morgan expressed her excitement on Apa's announcement writing, "Rivers soon to be bestie."
I can only hope that Apa finds a way to incorporate his future child into his extremely distinct TikTok presence. We can also throw "Fifi" onto the potential names list.
Refinery29 has reached out to Apa for comment.