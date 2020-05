Lili Reinhart Responds To #ColeSprouseIsOverParty By Calling Out Online Bullies

Reinhart and Sprouse, who star together on Riverdale as couple/pseudo step-siblings Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, were initially very private about their relationship , which began in 2017. Eventually, they opened up a bit more about their romance on social media, and hit the red carpet for the first time together at the 2018 Met Gala. Reinhart even penned Sprouse a love poem for his birthday in August and shared it on her Instagram account. Lately, however, Reinhart and Sprouse have not posted about one another, making some suspect that the couple split.