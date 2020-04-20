Cole Sprouse Slams Dating Rumors In Heated Instagram Note

One of the more unfortunate consequences of being a celebrity is that the bigger you get, the more invested the public becomes in your personal life. It’s par for the course, but for Cole Sprouse, enough is enough.
Since stepping back into the spotlight of Hollywood as cast member of the popular teen drama Riverdale, Sprouse has been a hot topic. His connection with co-star Lili Reinhart increased fan interest in his love life, with fans devouring the breadcrumbs that the couple have dropped throughout their relationship. #Bughead is real, folks.
The current status of Sprouse and Reinhart’s relationship is unknown (and will likely stay that way), but Bughead fans can rest assured that the whatever is going on between the co-stars, Kaia Gerber is in no way involved. Recently, a rumor began circulating around the internet that Sprouse had been romantically linked to the 18-year-old model, but the Disney alum calls the notion completely “baseless.”
Advertisement
“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” Sprouse wrote on his instagram story yesterday. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."
The actor fully recognizes that going public about his relationship with Reinhart may have been the start of these unfortunate chain of events. Still, he says, his decision to not share the details of his personal life it’s no excuse for the “fans” to actively speculate and spread lies about what they think might be going on.
Sprouse has an important message for everyone perpetuating the rumors: “Please eat my delectable plump ass.”
Advertisement