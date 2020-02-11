People Are Speculating About Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse’s Relationship

You don’t need to be nominated for an Oscar to attend the after party, and Vanity Fair’s post-Academy Awards shindig is as coveted an invite as one is to the actual awards ceremony. This year, though, the Vanity Fair party is sparking some confusion about the state of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s relationship.
The Riverdale co-stars first started dating in 2017, but kept their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. In summer of 2019, rumors swirled that Sprousehart had split up, prompting both Sprouse and Reinhart to go on social media to call out the press for believing the gossip in the first place. In September of 2019, Reinhart called Sprouse her “boyfriend” in a Coveteur interview, suggesting that all was well with the real-life Bughead.
Now, though, some fans are concerned that Sprouse and Reinhart may have secretly broken up. Despite attending the Vanity Fair party, Sprouse and Reinhart were not spotted in any photos together. They both hung out with different Riverdale co-stars: Sprouse spent time with K.J. Apa, while Reinhart was seen in pics hanging with Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. A source told E! News that while the couple arrived together, they didn’t hang out, with Sprouse also spending time at the party with his twin brother Dylan’s girlfriend Barbara Palvin. Apa was seen in a photo with Palvin that night.
There are a lot of reasons why Sprouse and Reinhart could have hung out separately at the Vanity Fair party — like, say, that they wanted to catch up with different people at the major industry event. Though the two aren't captured in many photos together, there is one pic that fans of the couple are sharing on Twitter. It features Sprouse holding two drinks — seemingly one for Reinhart — while Reinhart holds her skirt with two hands. Love is having your S.O. hold the champagne so you can deal with your fashion situation.
Reinhart already shut down some breakup rumors this week, after fans noticed that the two seemingly unfollowed one another on Instagram. Reinhart responded to fan concern immediately on her Instagram Story, claiming it was nothing more than a “glitch in Instagram” that caused the unfollow. As of right now, Sprouse and Reinhart follow one another on the platform.
Cole and Lili are their own person. They don’t need to be next to each other every single day. They can have fun spending time with their friends. Stop with these misleading titles. Quit click bating. They did not breakup and you know that very well. Leave them alone.— WomenSupportingWomen💗😌 (@CodyDickPickle) February 10, 2020
Until Reinhart and Sprouse spell out the state of their relationship for us, we’ll have to take Reinhart’s word for it, and that word, apparently, is that things are totally fine.
