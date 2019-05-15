Barbara Palvin Says Dylan Sprouse Begged To Be Her Boyfriend Over Email

According to Barbara Palvin, boyfriend Dylan Sprouse basically begged her to go steady with him — over email, anyway.
The Hungarian model and the former Disney Channel star (turned mead maker) have been dating since 2018, and just recently moved into a Brooklyn apartment together. Since the start of their courtship, the pair have engaged in adorable #couplegoals moments, like the time Sprouse brought Shake Shack to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for his hungry girlfriend. However, before the two were officially a thing, Palvin claimed Sprouse put the real work in.
In a recent interview with People — pegged to Palvin's modeling gig in the new Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated — Palvin said that despite the fact she “flew to China” to see Sprouse within the first few months of their courtship, she wasn’t sure she was into being exclusive right away.
“For a month he was asking me to be exclusive in emails and I was like ‘No, I’ve got to get to know you more’ but then I took a deep breath and thought, ‘What am I waiting for?’"
She added:
“There’s no other guy I would love more than I love him and he’s got everything I need, he checked all the boxes.”
This isn’t the first time that she’s opened up about how Sprouse changed the game for her. In an interview with Vogue, she said she stayed single for a long time before meeting the right guy.
"I was single for six years," she told the outlet. "It did pay off. I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle. That's what I do on my day off, I spend it with the people I love, and I'm very much in love right now."
And to think: Had Sprouse not sent all those emails, this cuteness may never happened.
