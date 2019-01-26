Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Made A Big Relationship Move — To An NYC Apartment

The couple, who have been dating for a little under a year, just moved into a Brooklyn apartment together.
Both Palvin and Sprouse announced the move via Instagram by sharing the same selfie in their new apartment, which overlooks the East River and Manhattan skyline. Palvin took a whimsical approach to her caption, which reads, “Two worms officially in the big apple.” Sprouse, on the other hand, wrote one that will be familiar to anyone who has ever tried to unpack valuables or construct IKEA furniture with a loved one: “We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!”
Advertisement
Sprouse posted a few more shots from the apartment, including a mirror selfie in the bathroom and a nighttime shot of their skyline view.
This move should not come as a surprise to anyone who has kept up with the budding Palvin/Sprouse romance. Sprouse famously could not stay in his seat while watching Palvin walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year. He also smuggled Shake Shack into the venue so she could indulge right after the show.
Palvin, for her part, told Vogue that she was single for six years before she started dating Sprouse, but she’s glad she waited for him to come along.
"It did pay off,” she said. “I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle."
In any case, congratulations are in order for Palvin and Sprouse. If a relationship can survive a Brooklyn move, it can survive anything.
Advertisement