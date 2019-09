Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Made A Big Relationship Move — To An NYC Apartment

Both Palvin and Sprouse announced the move via Instagram by sharing the same selfie in their new apartment, which overlooks the East River and Manhattan skyline. Palvin took a whimsical approach to her caption, which reads, “Two worms officially in the big apple.” Sprouse, on the other hand, wrote one that will be familiar to anyone who has ever tried to unpack valuables or construct IKEA furniture with a loved one: “We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!”