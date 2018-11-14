Barbara Palvin Says She Waited For 6 Years For “The Perfect Guy” Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are ready to take over Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's place as Hollywood's Most Aggressively In Love Couple. Shortly after Sprouse supported his model girlfriend at the Victoria's Secret fashion show, Vogue followed her around on her day off to see everything she gets up to — which is pretty much just hanging out with her boyfriend.
“That’s what I do on my day off," she tells the camera in the video. "I spend it with the people I love and I’m very much in love right now."
She's not coy about her relationship, and is up front about the fact that it's "not normal" for her to be dating someone.
"I was single for six years," she says. "It did pay off. I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle."
Much of the video is spent watching the two lovebirds eat lunch, walk around New York City, and play pinball. Sprouse also gives his two cents on the relationship.
"She doesn’t like cuddling very much," he says. "I try to give her hugs and she’s like, 'Ugh.'"
"I’m a strong, independent woman who wants to be free with you," she replies.
But we don't need PDA to know this couple is in love — just check out this video of Sprouse watching Palvin walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show:
We know what comes next: A pet pig.
Watch Vogue's video with Palvin and Sprouse below!
