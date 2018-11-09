Dylan Sprouse Couldn't Stay In His Seat During His Girlfriend's Victoria's Secret Walk

Former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star and current mead maker Dylan Sprouse scored all the boyfriend points this week. The actor (who shares a face with Riverdale’s very own Jughead Jones, Cole Sprouse) headed to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Thursday to watch his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, take the stage and proved that he’s the best significant other to have in the audience.
Why? Well, for one thing, Sprouse made sure to keep his gal well-fed, a trait that I admire in any man. The Dismissed star loaded up on Shake Shack to deliver to Palvin after she stormed the runway in lingerie, her first time doing so since the 2012 show.
Armed with burgers (how very Jughead, just saying), Sprouse sat in the audience, waiting for his lady with anticipation — until he saw her strut her stuff, and felt compelled to stand up, put his hand on his heart, and simply stare in awe of the woman he’s dating.
Oh, you think I’m exaggerating? I am not exaggerating. Check out this Instagram video, which proves that Sprouse stills swoons over his girlfriend of roughly six months.
Yes, Palvin is a vision in her bra, panties, and giant red bow (?), but Sprouse told E! that the real reason he was so moved was because she put a lot into her work with Victoria’s Secret.
"You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this," he revealed to the outlet. "So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work."
Just as I am sure that Palvin was thrilled to enjoy a celebratory burger. If this isn't grand romance, I don't know what is.
