Dylan Sprouse Explains His Half-Decade Hiatus From Acting

Dylan Sprouse has been busy since his Suite Life of Zack & Cody days. He's graduated from New York University, become America's youngest Master Brewer, and opened his own meadery in Brooklyn. But one thing he stepped away from was acting, at least for a few years. In a new feature for Interview magazine, Dylan explains the acting hiatus — and why he's back in front of the camera now.
"I didn't really resent [acting] until about 18 years old, and it wasn't even resentment then, to say resent is extremely spoiled — but there was a point where I was like, 'I need to do something that's not acting for a little bit of my life,'" Dylan told Interview. "That's why I went to college and stepped away from all of that for a long time and didn't even really look at the industry till I was done. As a kid, I don't think you really think of it that much. It takes till you're about in your teens to be like, 'No, father and mother, I do not want to do that.'"
Advertisement
Dylan added that he and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, always wanted to return to acting eventually. Cole is, of course, currently starring as Jughead on The CW's Riverdale.
"We both always knew that it would be a thing that we would do again," Dylan told Interview. "I think that the part that was most nerve-wracking was not getting back into acting, but auditioning again. Auditioning sucks!"
If auditioning is stressful for Dylan, remember this: Cole originally read for Riverdale's Archie, not Jughead. Can you even imagine?
And if you're eager to see Dylan's return to acting, the wait is over: His new movie, Dismissed, is available on Amazon and iTunes.
Dismissed came out today gang. You can find it on amazon and itunes now! check it check it https://t.co/NePxgdlTWB here's the trailer for those who didn't see https://t.co/6zserjcYlo— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) November 21, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement