Dylan Sprouse Explains His Half-Decade Hiatus From Acting

"I didn't really resent [acting] until about 18 years old, and it wasn't even resentment then, to say resent is extremely spoiled — but there was a point where I was like, 'I need to do something that's not acting for a little bit of my life,'" Dylan told Interview. "That's why I went to college and stepped away from all of that for a long time and didn't even really look at the industry till I was done. As a kid, I don't think you really think of it that much. It takes till you're about in your teens to be like, 'No, father and mother, I do not want to do that.'"