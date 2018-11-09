This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Be Adriana Lima's Last

On Thursday night, Victoria Secret taped its annual holiday fashion show after months and months of speculation — little will be a surprise when the show airs on CBS in December. Not only do we know who walked (Gigi Hadid will return to the runway after pulling out of the Shanghai show after pulling that offensive face), we know the performers providing the soundtrack (Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora) and we know which veteran model just took their final bow as a Victoria's Secret angel. Adriana Lima announced on Instagram on Thursday she was retiring from working with the brand.
"Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly," the 37-year-old model captioned an Instagram video featuring her walking in the show over the years. "And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the ?! Love, Adriana ?"
The Brazilian model first walked in the show in 1999 and in 2000 was officially named an angel. Victoria's Secret will reportedly honor their 18-year relationship with a segment of the show. She's been a mainstay over the years, only missing one show in 2009, when she was pregnant. In 2008, Lima wore the illustrious Black Diamond Fantasy Miracle Bra, the Bombshell Fantasy Bra in 2010, and the Dream Angels Fantasy Bra in 2014.
For her dramatic final strut, Lima wore extra big wings to give her final strut down the catwalk and VS even made her a sign that read "Thank you to the best Angel of all time."
